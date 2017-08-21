If Sunderland and Newcastle reach Carabao Cup third round fans will discover next opponents on Thursday - at 4.15am!

Sunderland and Newcastle United are in Carabao Cup action this week - and if they progress fans face an early morning alarm clock to discover their next opponents.

Sunderland travel to League Two Carlisle United on Tuesday night, while Newcastle host Championship side Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

If they progress to the next round fans in this country will discover the next opponents at 4.15am!

That's because the draw for the third round of the competition will take place in Beijing, China, on Thursday morning.

A Football League statement said: "The draw will take place from approximately 11:15am local time, 4:15am BST and can be followed live on the EFL’s Carabao Cup twitter feed."

Thirty-two clubs are involved in round three, with the seven Premier League sides who qualified for UEFA European competitions entering the draw, including last season’s winners Manchester United.

Round three draw is unseeded, with the first ball drawn as the home club, followed by an away club. This is repeated until there are sixteen ties, which will played week commencing 18 September 2017.

Draw numbers will be available following the completion of the second round ties on Wednesday.