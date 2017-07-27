Hundreds of Sunderland fans help celebrate 20th anniversary of the Stadium of Light

Sunderland fans have been celebrating the Stadium of Light’s 20th anniversary ahead of their showpiece pre-season friendly against Celtic on Saturday.

Hundreds of season ticket holders were invited to the ground to form the SoL20 logo in picture form alongside Black Cats legend Kevin Ball, who captained the club’s first-ever game at the Stadium of Light.

Former skipper Ball, who is now a club ambassador, said: "It’s great to be able to commemorate this milestone with our supporters, who are the lifeblood of the club.

"It doesn’t seem like 20 years if I’m being honest, I can remember the opening game like it was yesterday and the pride I felt in leading the team out in such an amazing stadium."

The Stadium of Light opened its doors on July 30, 1997, replacing the club’s 99 year home Roker Park.

In 1999, the stadium hosted its first international match when England beat Belgium in a friendly.

Thousands of Celtic fans are expected to make the trip south of the border for Saturady’s 3pm kick off in the Dafabet Cup.

Tickets are priced at just £5 for under 16s and £7 for under 22s. Adult tickets for the game are £15, while over 65s can watch the match for £12.

Fans can also take advantage of the special family ticket offer, which includes one adult and one child under 16, for £18.