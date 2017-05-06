Hull City v Sunderland team news: Black Cats youngster starts as Khazri drops to the bench

George Honeyman starts for Sunderland as David Moyes makes three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Bournemouth last week.

Billy Jones and Jason Denayer return to the side as Wahbi Khazri, Steven Pienaar and Donald Love drop out.

Sunderland XI: Pickford; Jones, O'Shea, Kone, Manquillo; Honeyman, Ndong, Borini, Denayer; Anichebe, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Djilobodji, Larsson, Rodwell, Khazri, Love, Gooch

Hull City XI: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Ranocchia, Maguire, Robertson; N'Diaye, Clucas, Grosicki, Niasse, Markovic, Hernandez

Subs: Marshall, Huddlestone, Maloney, Mbokani, Dawson, Henriksen, Evandro