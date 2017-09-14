Hull City boss says he doesn’t know best formation and side’s confidence is shot ahead of Sunderland game

Hull City will head into Saturday’s home Sky Bet Championship clash with Sunderland on a downer, following last night’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

The Tigers played five at the back in the wake of their 5-0 defeat at Derby and head coach Leonid Slutsky admits that he is unsure of his side’s best formation.

“It’s the first time we played more defensively as it was a reaction from Friday,” said the Russian. “We have lost confidence.

“We are very disappointed as I thought we deserved a minimum of a draw but we don’t have the time to be disappointed.

“It is a very difficult time. We will have a special tactical lesson speaking about a new formation.

“I find our best formation works with our attacking principle. We must decide problems together.

“We don’t have time to be frustrated. We must look forward very positively.

“I think my best team is a team who will play to the maximum level. We can play better. I hope in the next matches we will play better.

“It was a normal match, we had the chances. Each new defeat it is like going back 10 steps. We must move forward very quickly.

“It is a little bit of low confidence, that’s a normal reaction. My target is to change and get confidence.”