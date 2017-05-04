Hull City boss on David Moyes and the hunt for a goal difference boost against Sunderland

Marco Silva says his Sunderland side will not underestimate already relegated Sunderland this weekend, and added that the pressure on David Moyes is 'normal'.

The Tigers, unbeaten at the KCOM stadium since Silva took over, are edging towards safety and can put immense pressure on Swansea with a win. The Swans host Everton in the evening kick-off on Saturday and will be give points adrift should Hull beat Sunderland.

However, Silva insisted that facing the relegated Black Cats earlier does not give them an advantage in the fight against the drop.

Silva said: "It will be a big mistake if we think that it is an easy game, I hope nobody thinks that.

"It is a dangerous game. Sunderland's position is not important. We need to respect them, if not more than the others."

Sunderland approach the game amid frenzied speculation regarding the future of boss David Moyes. The Scot raised doubts about his Wearside future in the aftermath of relegation, saying he would not make a decision until the end of the season.

Silva says the pressure on the Sunderland boss is 'normal'.

"A coach always lives with the pressure and so [for Moyes] it is normal," he said.

"He is an experienced manager and of course he knows what to do."

The tension above Sunderland is growing as Hull and Swansea fight it out for safety, the gap just two points. The narrow goal difference, currently just two goals in Hull's favour, has lead to discussion of a potential play-off should the pair be locked on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Hull currently have scored four less than their rivals, and while Silva would happily take a 1-0 win at the KCOM, he admits hopes to give the foal difference column a boost.

He said: "Goal difference is important. We need a clean sheet and we need to try and score as many goals as possible, but if we win 1-0 it is still good for us. I don't want anybost to think it is easy and if we go this way it is a big mistake, I don't permit my players to think this way."