How Sunderland fans reacted to news of the imminent £30million sale of Jordan Pickford

Sunderland and England Under-21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks set to depart the Stdium of Light to join Everton in a deal worth £30million, including add-ons.

Here’s how some Sunderland fans, plus former Black Cats star Micky Gray, reacted to the impending record sale of the Washington-born 23-year-old, whose outstanding distribution adds to his impressive shot-stopping record.

@AdamCoates1334: Sorry to see Pickford go but very happy it’s Everton. Great club. He’s worth every penny. Best distribution I’ve ever seen in GK

@Gav1879: The fee received for Pickford and the trajectory that his career is almost certain to take should give heart to #SAFC’s academy players.

@MJPotts17: Perfect move for Pickford and #EFC. Incredible keeper. Unfortunate #SAFC have to sell, but glad he’s going there. England’s No.1 for Russia.

@hashtagmadness_: Cracking deal for Pickford. I wish him nothing but success. That money will help us loads in the championship. So I thank him.

@Kingy78_ : Everton offering 8m for Jordan Pickford is like me offering @British_Airways £19.99 to fly first class to Las Vegas

@Bradley_Safc: Absolutely fantastic shot-stopper. Distribution is possibly the best I’ve seen from a ‘young’ keeper.

@JonnyGabriel: £30m for Jordan Pickford doesn’t seem so bad when you remember it’s what Spurs paid for Moussa Sissoko, and Pickford is a better midfielder.

@Stuartftm1983: Very good prospect and with good coaching and game time should become one of the best keepers in the world

DanielRoche95: He is a good keeper yes but for 30 million you can’t say no, too many people think he is better than he actually is

LeeSafc1: Love the lad where ever he goes.wish we could have kept him.might be playing for Everton next season but his heart is always red and white

@simongibbo1: Gutted to see @JPickford1 leaving #safc but deserves top level football. Good luck #englandnumberone

@churchst29: 30million for Pickford sounds a lot , but he will be worth double that in 5 years. Hope he enjoys games against #nufc

@scatch21: Everton are very lucky they are getting potentially one of the best goalkeepers in Europe! The lads special! Gutted to say the least

@LBarks72: Sad day but when Pickford goes get Ruddy on a free

@MaxSAFC_: Fully deserved move, brilliant last season. Future england number 1

@mickygray33: Best wishes Jordan.... you deserve your move after a fantastic season...! Shame to lose you but you are a premier league player.