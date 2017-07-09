How did Tyias Browning fare at Preston? The lowdown on whether new Sunderland signing is suited to Championship

Sunderland's latest signing Tyias Browning had a mixed spell on loan at Preston North End last season - but could be a success if he gets fully fit.

That's the view of journalist Dave Seddon, who watched the defender in action during his loan spell at Deepdale under Simon Grayson.

Browning yesterday joined Sunderland on a season-long deal from Everton, the defender linking up with Grayson again to be the new Black Cats boss' second signing after Brendan Galloway made a similar move from Goodison earlier in the week.

Lancashire Evening Post football writer Seddon says that Browning still has a lot to prove, however.

"It is fair to say that Preston didn't see the best of Tyias Browning during his loan spell last season," said Seddon.

"He joined on loan at the end of January and had a five-game run in the team before injuring his knee in training.

"In those five games, Browning played at right-back and was just starting to settle in when he got injured.

"There were a couple of home games when he got forward well, while defensively he was okay but not spectacular.

"We briefly saw him as a centre-back as well at right-back."

Browning's fitness will be key, it seems to how well he does at Sunderland. The 22-year-old hadn't long been back from a 10-month spell on the sidelines after knee surgery when he joined Preston, and then picked up another injury during his spell at Deepdale.

And Seddon believes a strong pre-season will be vital if the player is to be a hit on Wearside.

"Browning returned from injury for the final three games of the season and wasn't match fit," he said. "In fact he struggled.

"On the final day of the season at Wolves, he was given the run around by Wolves winger Jordan Graham and was substituted after 51 minutes.

"Perhaps with a full pre-season under his belt, he will be closer to realising his potential.