How angry and frustrated Sunderland fans reacted on Twitter to Middlesbrough defeat

Angry Sunderland fans vented their frustration and fury after the 1-0 Tees-Wear derby defeat to Middlesbrough.

Supporters took to Twitter and our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page to have their say, on a night when manager David Moyes was again targeted by supporters.

Marten de Roon gives Middlesbrough the lead

Here is the best of the fan reaction:

StressAFC @stressafc tweeted: "arggggghhhhhhh #safc"

Craig Clark @CraigClark24 tweeted: "Anyone who thinks it's gonna be easy next season if we keep this squad together wants their dad examining. Diabolical this lot."

Defeat leaves Sunderland 12 points from safety with just five games to go but Moyes said post-match he would not be resigning and said he takes the fan criticism on the chin.

Dan @dan429366 tweeted: "We don't want him to take it on the chin though, we want him to leave..."

Fan James @jam3s_forster tweeted: "Prefer him to take a p45 to the chin"

Ken Clasper @ken_kenc tweeted: "Sunderland should in all honesty have been relegated last season because they are just not good enough."

"If fighting for the jersey is a series of half-hearted tackles then he's right," tweeted John Briggs @jabdc5

David-R @driseborough wrote: "I've been supporting SAFC for 40 years since I was 8 and Moyes must be on par with Lawrie McMenemy as the worse manager we have had."

David @diw68 added: "I felt quite optimistic when Moyes took over. I guess I need to learn that I need to learn. But, let's face it, we love #SAFC regardless."

Sunderland fan PeterJames @peterjames73 tweeted: "Don't even feel annoyed when we lose anymore either. Horrible horrible season nonetheless #SAFC"

Roker Report @RokerReport had this to say: "Can someone explain to me how you manage to build a squad of 23+ players and not one of them has pace?"

ALS: SAFC FANZINE @ALS_Fanzine added: "Moyes and Catts reckon we controlled and dominated the game. Don't think it works like that when you're 1-0 down for 82 minutes. Sorry."

