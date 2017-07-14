'Hopefully I can ruffle a few feathers' - James Vaughan discusses his Sunderland move, settling in at SoL and promotion chances

New boy James Vaughan hopes to 'ruffle a few feathers' in his role leading the Sunderland line.

The 29-year-old, who celebrates his birthday today, put pen to paper at the Academy of Light last night, alongside fellow arrival Aiden McGeady.

And with no recognised senior striker on the Black Cats books, it is almost certain the former Everton man, brought in for a snip from Bury, will be given the chance to lead the Sunderland line tomorrow at McDiarmid Park against St Johnstone.

Vaughan, who enjoyed a prolific season in League One last year, admits that he can't wait to get started under Simon Grayson, who was his boss at Huddersfield Town.

And he hopes to put himself about a bit, ruffling a few Championship feathers in the process.

"Hopefully I can ruffle a few feathers, put myself about and get some goals," said the frontman.

James Vaughan in his days under Simon Grayson at Huddersfield

"I just work as hard as I can for the team.

"I am striker - I always want to play as many games as I can and help the lads win, if I can score a few goals as well, that's the main thing.

"You see how passionate the fans are here and I am sure the type of player that I am the fans will take to me.

"I am delighted. it has all come about pretty quickly but as soon as I heard about the interest I knew this was where I wanted to play my football."

Apart from his 24-goal campaign last season, Vaughan's most prolific spell as a professional came during his time under Grayson with the Terriers back in 2012/13.

The striker is looking forward to working under the 47-year-old again, this time at the Stadium of Light.

"He took me to Huddersfield and I enjoyed my time with him there. As soon as I found out about his interest here I couldn't wait to get the ball rolling," he said.

"He is a great man manager.

"He wants you to play to your strengths and can get the best out of you."

Promotion is the aim for Sunderland this season, and while some outside the club may be sceptical, Vaughan is sure Grayson's men can mount a challenge.

"When I played against them (for Bury last week) I noticed how good some of the players were," he said.

"It looked like the type of team you want to be a part of.

"I am really excited by the challenge of trying to get in the team.

"It's a big ask (promotion). The Championship is tough.

"From what I have seen of the players I am sure we can put up a challenge and we can be right up the top end of the league.

"I am really positive about it (Sunderland's chances).

"I am sure when the team gets the chance to gel together I am sure it will be a very good squad."