'Has Moyes not quit yet?' - How social media reacted to Sunderland's relegation to the Championship

Today marked 10 season and out for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have flirted with it time and time again, but finally they ran out of lives - defeat to Bournemouth, via an 88th minute Josh King sickener, meant that after a decade in the Premier League, Sunderland will be plying their trade in the Championship next season.

Fabio Borini tries his luck

But how has social media reacted to the news?

Here we have some of the best bits. And bizarrely many of you are in positive mood, well, apart from when talking about David Moyes or Ellis Short...

'Glad it's all over. New start etc... and at least we didn't get relegated at the expense of our rivals... #safc' - @graeme_1988

'Looking forward to ticking some different away grounds off the awld list, and that's about's it #ChampionshipLife #SAFC' - @DJ_Haribo

Jermain Defoe

'Moyes at #Safc Updated Played 34 Won 5 Drawn 6 Lost 23 Goal Difference -34 Won 1 in 2017 Only scored in 4/15 in 2017 Thanks for relegation' - @phil_browell

'I have seen every relegation we have had and it it still bloody hurts #safc' - @ChealKen

'Has Moyes not quit yet? God I hate that man!!! #safc' - @JackFromme

'Actually feels like a weight lifted of my shoulders, however if Moyes stays (which I doubt) that weight will be right back on there #safc' - @JeebazSandals

David Moyes hangs his head

'A Shakespearean tragedy directed by the chuckle brothers.#safc' - @jezfuggle

'The way moyes was talking in his post match interview on bbc radio newcastle, sounds like he wants to leave at end of season. #safc' - @stressafc

'Nigel Pearson as manager with Kevin Phillips as his no 2 get rid of deadwood coaching staff and use Leicester as blueprint #SAFC' - @Safcftm2016

'I feel for @JPickford1 tonight one of the only ones in the squad that will mean anything to! #safc' - @JackFromme

Second-half altercation

'#safc made one big mistake and that was MOYES, Short must look at himself too and get out of the club' - @kencoluk

'Going down was going to happen eventually. The biggest problem is Moyes treating #safc with so much contempt. He has never wanted to be here' - @shellsy87

'Very, very sad. An owner who doesn't care. A manager with no heart. Where do we go from here. Very concerning. #safc' - @ianhigh1

'Well thank god that's over with. Years of misery have ended. Happy to take a few years out the #EPL to get it right from top to bottom #safc' - @leonmaddison