Hartlepool boss Craig Harrison reveals who he thinks should get Sunderland manager's job

Robbie Stockdale should be given the chance to be Sunderland's new manager.

That's the view of Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison, who believes his former Middlesbrough team-mate would be the ideal choice.

Stockdale is in caretaker charge after the sacking of Simon Grayson 17 days ago, and is set to lead the team into tomorrow's Championship clash with Millwall as the hunt for a new manager continues.

And Harrison would like to see the 37-year-old be handed the reins on a permanent basis.

Harrison said: "It's easy to say let's get rid of the manager but the hard thing is to say who is going to replace them, who is going to do better with the resources they've got?

"I'm surprised Sunderland didn't have anyone lined up.

"For me, it would be Robbie Stockdale all day long. I think they should have given Robbie an opportunity before Simon came in. He's been there for a long time."