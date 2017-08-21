Gary Rowell: West Ham ace Robert Snodgrass is just the type of player this limited Sunderland squad needs

What a difference a week makes.

Last Sunday, Sunderland produced a great result in beating Norwich City away but the following weekend with the fans’ hopes raised gave a lethargic performance against Leeds United who thoroughly deserved the three points.

In my last column I said we’d know a lot more about this new Sunderland team on Saturday night after the Leeds game.

But unfortunately what we learned was Sunderland are still a limited team and the Norwich win probably papered over a few cracks.

What we also learned is that Simon Grayson is going to have to be very creative in the transfer window because we all know he doesn’t have a strong hand financially but we are crying out for fresh faces and more quality.

That’s why I am hoping something can be worked out regarding one of the manager’s targets – Robert Snodgrass, who for me is exactly the type of player we need.

He was Hull City’s best player in the Premier League last season before his move to West Ham and if Grayson could pull a deal off on a season-long loan he would undoubtedly excite the fans and it would show a bit of ambition.

Back to Saturday’s game and one of the things I was disappointed with was the lack of energy in the team – especially after Leeds scored.

We looked tired and lacked the spark to get back into the game.

Yes, it has been a busy start but we have only played four league games – we have barely started so the players have got to get used to a hectic schedule.

Another thing Sunderland must find an answer to is the woeful home form, as Saturday’s defeat means Sunderland are still looking for a win in front of their own fans in 2017.

That is an astonishing stat for all the wrong reasons.

After just four games –two home and two away – Sunderland have four points from six on the road, which is more than acceptable but just one from six at home so you don’t have to look too far to see what needs fixing.

I think after four games a lot of Sunderland fans would have expected to see Sunderland exactly where they are now in mid-table.

Some feared it could be worse after witnessing years of under achievement and after watching Saturday’s defeat it could well be a long haul to get the club back to where it should be.