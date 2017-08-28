Gary Rowell: Sunderland’s whole season will hinge on what happens in the transfer market in the coming days

Back-to-back league defeats to Leeds United and Barnsley has well and truly brought the optimism of the early games crashing down and the defeats have left Sunderland nearer the bottom than the top of the Championship table.

I thought after the win at Norwich, followed by a hard earned draw at Sheffield Wednesday, that things were looking up.

But you’re never too far away from a total reversal at Sunderland and it has been downhill since Hillsborough.

Okay, two defeats isn’t the end of the world but it was the manner of the defeats - collapsing after going a goal behind that rankles and Simon Grayson acknowledged that afterwards.

He didn’t really have much option.

A 3-0 thumping to a mid-table Championship team speaks for itself and forced his hand as he admitted the opposition ran farther, worked harder and that makes it unacceptable.

It is one thing losing heavily to Premier League teams, it is another all together when it happens in the division below, which is admittedly competitive and uncompromising but has nowhere near the quality of the Premier League.

To watch Sunderland out of the game with no chance of a comeback with 25 minutes left kills the fans who were there and everybody with the club at heart.

Though usually I am not a fan of the two-week international break it does give Grayson some breathing space as he takes stock of the first five games and tries to produce a miracle in the closing days of the transfer window.

I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say Sunderland’s whole season could depend on the next few days, it is obvious we need at least four or five players in and if any want to leave, then let them go as if they don’t appreciate what they have at Sunderland then what is the point.

Nothing angers the fans more than players who don’t want to be at the club that they themselves would give anything to represent.

We have reached a stage now where we all want a team - no matter whether they are good enough or not - simply giving everything.

If that happens they will be supported.

After suffering a defeat like Sunderland did at Barnsley, it is easy to get consumed by negativity but we must remember the season is just five games old with over 40 still to play and so much can happen in that time.