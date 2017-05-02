Gary Rowell reveals the one Sunderland player he’s banking on to be hit in Championship

As if this week hasn’t been tough enough for everybody concerned with Sunderland, the bad news just keeps coming with the reports that Duncan Watmore has had a setback in his rehab and will miss at least part of pre-season training.

It is a huge blow for Sunderland as I expect a major clearout, but one player I was banking on still being here and raring to go was the workaholic striker, who always gives everything.

Any young player in the Championship with Watmore’s pace, energy and commitment can cause havoc.

Especially, if he adds goals to his game which I think he can and will in that division.

Unlike the Premier League, there’s a lot of back fours in the Championship that lack pace and Watmore is the type of player to exploit static defenders.

He’s certainly smart enough to cash in.

If there’s one piece of advice I’d give him though, it’s not to rush back.

He’ll be impatient to return to the team, but there’s no shortcuts when you’ve suffered a long-term injury.

I’ve a feeling Duncan Watmore is going to be a key player for Sunderland next season, so whether he’s ready from day one or misses the first couple of months, it doesn’t matter as long as when he does comeback he’s fully recovered and 100% fit.