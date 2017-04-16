Search

Gallery: Can you spot yourself in the Sunderland crowd for the draw with West Ham?

0
Have your say

Can you spot yourself in our fan gallery taken from Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the Stadium of Light?

Frank Reid captured this gallery of images.

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United 15-04-2017. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United 15-04-2017. Picture by FRANK REID