Gabon and Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong facing uphill battle to get out African Cup of Nations group

Gabon's African Cup of Nations campaign is already in jeopardy after their second consecutive 1-1 draw in the group stages.

After being held in by Guinea Bissau in a surprise opening to the tournament, Didier Ndong's side this time failed to beat Burkina Faso.

Prejuce Nakoulma opened the scoring before Pierre Emerick Aubameyang levelled the scores, converting a penalty he won after being fouled by the opposition goalkeeper.

It leaves the two sides level on two points with one game to go in the group stage.

With Burkina Faso going up against group minnows Guinea Bissau in the last game, a defeat to Cameroon could see Gabon make a shock early exit. Not even a draw would guarantee their progression.

Ndong himself had a quiet game, struggling to assert his authority on the midfield. Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho made the surprise decision to drop Juventus star Mario Lemina from the side and Ndong's influence waned in the absence of the talented playmaker.

An early exit would likely mean Ndong could well be available for selection when Spurs visit the Stadium of Light on January 31st.

Gabon's progression to the latter stages could see Ndong unavailable for club action until the 11th February, when Southampton are the opponents on Wearside.

Wahbi Khazri's Tunisia are in action tomorrow afternoon, and are also in danger of missing out on the knockout rounds.