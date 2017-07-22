Full team news as trialist starts for Sunderland at Bradford

Have your say

Dutch Goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter starts for Sunderland at Valley Parade this afternoon.

The former FC Utrecht goalkeeper, on trial with the Black Cats, is looking to earn a permanent deal after leaving the Eredivisie at the end of last season.

Aiden McGeady is not part of the matchday squad again as he builds up his fitness.

Brendan Galloway and Jack Rodwell are also missing. Galloway has a tight calf while Rodwell suffered a dead leg at St Johnstone last weekend.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter, Love, Browning, Kone, Jones, Cattermole, Ndong, Lens, Khazri, Maja, Vaughan

Subs: Mika, Stryjek, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Gibson, Honeyman, Asoro, Matthews, Embleton