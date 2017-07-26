Full team news as Jeremain Lens misses Sunderland trip to Scunthorpe United

Have your say

Aiden McGeady makes his Sunderland debut at Glanford Park tonight.

Trialist Robbin Ruiter continues in goal but Dutchman Jeremain Lens has not travelled.

The winger picked up an injury against Bradford at the weekend but has also been heavily linked in the Turkish media with a move to Besiktas.

Josh Maja, also substituted with a knock at Bradford, misses out with Joel Asoro starting.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter, Matthews, Kone, O'Shea, Galloway, Embleton, Gibson, McGeady, Honeyman, Asoro, Vaughan

Subs: Khazri, Mika, Love, Cattermole, Jones, N'Dong. Robson, Beadling