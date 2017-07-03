Full details as Sunderland v Leeds United kick-off time changed

Sunderland's home game with Leeds United will now kick off at 5.30pm after the fixture was selected for television coverage.

Simon Grayson faces his old club at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 19 in the Championship.

The game was originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm but officials have now confirmed the game has been moved back to teatime, with the game kicking off at 5.30pm live on Sky Sports.

A Sunderland statement read: "Sunderland AFC’s forthcoming home game against Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 19 August, will now kick off at the slightly later time of 5.30pm.

"The re-arrangement comes after the EFL confirmed its live TV games until September 09, 2017."

Grayson, who has signed a three-year deal at Sunderland, managed Leeds for four years between 2008 and 2012.

Sunderland start the new season at home to Derby County on Friday, August 4 (7.45pm kick-off) before three away games on the spin; Bury in the EFL Cup on Thursday, August 10 before away league fixtures at Norwich City (Sunday 13) and Sheffield Wednesday (Wednesday 16) ahead of the game against Leeds.

Gary Hughes, Head of Football at Sky Sports, said: "There are big names and big clubs right across the EFL and Sky Sports will tell the whole story this season.

"The first six weeks of the season are impossible to predict, so expect dramatic matches and great moments that will set the tone."