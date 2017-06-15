Free agent shrugs off transfer talk as he keeps his options open

Seb Larsson has reiterated that he will weigh up his options this summer after being linked with a move to Turkey.

The Swedish midfielder is out of contract at the end of the month after his Sunderland deal expired.

The Black Cats are understood to have made the player a new offer, despite being managerless, but Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have also been linked with a move for the free agent.

The 32-year-old has been on international duty with Sweden, but says he will speak to his representative during the next few days to see what his next move is.

Asked about Trabzonspor’s interest, he said: “I’ve read about it, but I’ll wait and see what my agent says.

“We will look at all the bids.

“Personally, I feel no stress about my decision. I’ll weigh everything up – it feels absolutely important.”

I read about it in the newspaper. I have not had any contact with the club during the international break – that was how I wanted it.

“The idea is that my agent would have worked on it.

“We’ll see you later in the week – then we will see what options are available.”

Larsson has spent six years at Sunderland after joining on a free transfer from Birmingham City.

He played almost 200 times, scoring 12 goals, but it seems his time on Wearside is likely to end now.

Larsson’s agent, Per Jonsson, confirmed there had been contact from a Turkish side, while it is understood the former Arsenal man has offers from China and his homeland.

“I can confirm there is interest from Turkey and several other leagues for Sebastian Larsson,” said Jonsson. “Sebastian and I will sit down after the international matches and discuss the different options.”

Skipper John O’Shea is also weighing up his options after his contract expired.