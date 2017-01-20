Free agent Joleon Lescott training at Sunderland with view to potential short-term deal

Joleon Lescott is training with Sunderland ahead of a possible free transfer.

Black Cats boss David Moyes reiterated in his press conference this morning that funds at the club are 'limited with a big L'.

Lescott is a free agent

He pressed home the need to look at loan signings from abroad and potential free transfers, similar to the deals struck to bring Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar to the club in the summer.

He said: "We’re trying to get a couple of loans in, to be fair looking at the transfers we’ve made, you could argue that Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe have done as well as anybody. So we have to try and find another couple like that if we can.

Lescott is another who worked with Moyes at Everton, before signing for Manchester City in a multi-million pound move in 2009.

He has since had spells at Aston Villa and West Brom, before moving to AEK Athens in the summer. He made only four appearances before suffering a knee injury and agreeing to terminate his contract, but revealed on BBC Five Live last week that he has fully recovered and was looking for a club.

He said: "My plan is just to find a new club,

“I’m realistic about where I am in my career now and I know I’m probably not going to be anyone’s first choice at the moment.

“So I’m just hoping that once teams go for their top targets and may or may not get them, there is an opportunity somewhere.

“I’m ready now. I’ve been training, full training, for the last three weeks so I’m available and ready to go.”

Moyes said this morning that any possible additions to the Sunderland squad may well be ones that merely 'add to the squad'.

He said: "Obviously, I hope the players we get in can make a big difference, but more than likely the ones we are trying to get will be added to the squad to help us with numbers.