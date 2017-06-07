Former Sunderland star could play key role in helping Newcastle land strike target

Newcastle United are hoping to tie down Chelsea's Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan - after rivals Brighton switched their attention to another strike target.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez has earmarked 19-year-old Abraham as one of his main summer signings as he looks to increase the goal threat in his squad.

And Newcastle have moved into pole position to sign the forward after appearing to beat off competition from fellow newly-promoted side Brighton.

The Seagulls had held talks with Abraham's representatives, but are believed to have now switched their attention to former Sunderland striker Fraizer Campbell.

That should pave the way for Newcastle to land Abraham, who scored 26 goals last season on loan at Bristol City.

Campbell, meanwhile, is out of contract at Crystal Palace, and will seek a fresh move. He scored just six times for Sunderland in 58 appearances but somehow won an England cap under caretaker manager Stuart Pearce, playing against Holland in 2012 as a late substitute.

The 29-year-old has also been linked with a move to his hometown club Huddersfield, while Sunderland have also been mentioned as a potential destination.