Former Sunderland midfielder set to join Championship rivals

Seb Larsson is on the brink of joining Sunderland's Championship rivals Hull City.

The 32-year-old had a number of offers from across the globe, but is now set to stay in the UK and join Leonid Slutsky at the KCOM Stadium.

Then Black Cats boss David Moyes was keen on keeping the Swede for the Championship campaign, but an agreement was not reached and Larsson began to explore other options.

He could join the Tigers before their league clash against Burton Albion this weekend, with a medical set to take place in the coming days.