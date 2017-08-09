Former Sunderland midfielder reacts after sealing Hull City switch

Have your say

Seb Larsson says he is 'delighted' to join Hull City after agreeing a one-year deal.

Sunderland offered the Swede a new contract in the summer but the 32-year-old has opted for a fresh start under Leonid Slutsky at the KCOM Stadium.

Larsson trains with his new team-mates today and could come into contention for the league clash with Burton Albion at the weekend.

He said: "I’m delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge.

“I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can’t wait to get started now.”

Larsson rejected offers from Turkey and further afield to stay in British football.