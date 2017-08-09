Former Sunderland midfielder reacts after sealing Hull City switch

Seb Larsson says he is 'delighted' to join Hull City after agreeing a one-year deal.
Sunderland offered the Swede a new contract in the summer but the 32-year-old has opted for a fresh start under Leonid Slutsky at the KCOM Stadium.
Larsson trains with his new team-mates today and could come into contention for the league clash with Burton Albion at the weekend.
He said: "I’m delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge.
“I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can’t wait to get started now.”
Larsson rejected offers from Turkey and further afield to stay in British football.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.