Former Sunderland manager lined up for Manchester United return

Former Sunderland boss Ricky Sbragia could be set for a return to Manchester United.

The Old Trafford side are looking for a new U23 Manager after Warren Joyce joined Wigan early last season. Joyce brought Sunderland U23 boss Andy Welsh with him but both left the club struggling in the Championship just months later.

It would be Sbragia's second spell at United, having managed the reserve side between 2002 and 2005 before joining Sam Allardyce at Bolton.

The Scot has been working with the SFA since standing down as Sunderland boss at the end of the 2008/09 season.

He managed the U17, U19 and U21 sides over a five year period before leaving the association last September.