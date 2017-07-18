Former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini discusses his Black Cats exit

Ex-Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has discussed his Black Cats summer exit insisting AC Milan was a move he could not turn down.

Borini departed the Stadium of Light in an initial loan deal which will be made permanent next summer, with Sunderland picking up around £5.3million for Italian international.

And the former Liverpool, Roma, Swansea and Chelsea man says that one the Rossoneri came calling, his mind was made up to depart Wearside.

"I spent many years in England, but I’m Italian," Borino told Milan TV.

"Milan for an Italian are like Real Madrid or Barcelona for a Spaniard, or Liverpool or Manchester United for an Englishman.

"I played for Liverpool in England, and when Milan called me I couldn’t say no. It’s a huge stimulus to return to Italy with a club like Milan. I’m proud to be part of this new project.

"My role? At Chelsea I started in the youth team and I had players like [Didier] Drogba ahead of me, and I managed to insert myself among the others.

"I arrived at Roma defiantly, in silence, and I had of [Erik] Lamela, [Francesco] Totti, Bojan, [Dani] Osvaldo ahead of me. By the second half of the season I was a starter.

"It was similar at Liverpool, it was only at Sunderland that I knew I’d play. I can learn from talented players, but few will work harder than me and that’s my main strength."