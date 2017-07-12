Former Sunderland defender signs for Bohemian FC

Former Sunderland defender Dan Casey has joined Bohemian FC.

The 19-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre back, made six starts and seven substitute appearances for Elliott Dickman's Under-23 side last season.

Casey spent four years at Sunderland but has now signed for Bohemian FC having impressed in a friendly against FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Bohemians manager Keith Long said: "He was a very sought-after player before going over to Sunderland.

"I'm delighted to sign him. He's a big, powerful lad. He's a player who I believe will be a good addition to the squad.

"We've got someone coming home who is hungry to succeed and who wants to play.

"He's had four years as a young pro at Sunderland and has played at Under-23 level there. Now he wants first-team football.

"I think we've got someone who feels he's got a bit of a point to prove and I believe he will do that at Dalymount."

A graduate of St Joseph's Boys AFC Casey has represented Ireland at international level up to Under-19 level.