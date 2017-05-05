Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce confirms he will try to sign Jermain Defoe if Crystal Palace survive

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed that he will try and sign Jermain Defoe this summer.

However, he fears that he may be too late by the time Crystal Palace's Premier League status is secured.

The Eagles currently sit 16th in the table, six points clear of Swansea in 18th with three games to play.

Defoe has already been heavily linked with a move to Bournemouth and West Ham, with David Moyes this morning confirming that a clause in his contract means he is almost certain to leave this summer.

West Ham tried to sign the striker in January while Eddie Howe is known to be a strong admirer of a player whose career ignited on the South Coast during a loan spell at the start of his career.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis also said this morning that he would be keen to explore a deal.

Allardyce, however, knows Defoe well and the 34-year-old played some of the best football if his career during last season's great escape under the former Black Cats boss.

Allardyce said: “If we are safe and Jermain Defoe is available, and he wants to come to Crystal Palace, I would be interested.

“Until that time when we are safe, I can’t pursue that. When we are safe, someone else who is already safe may already have done it. Who knows?

"I’m not interested in who will come and go.

“When we’re secure and safe in the Premier League as hopefully we are, we can talk about all the agents ringing in with their players… and I’ll tell you if the agent is telling the truth or not."

Allardyce has already signed one key player from his Sunderland success last season, Patrick van Aanholt leaving for Selhurst Park in a £14 million move during the January transfer window.

He has also been heavily linked with a move for Black Cats centre-half Lamine Kone.