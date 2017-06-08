Former Sunderland boss David Moyes could make swift return to management this summer

David Moyes is Scotland's number one target should Gordon Strachan leave his post this summer, according to The Times.

Strachan is under severe pressure with his side struggling to qualify for the World Cup next summer, and will see his position come under scrutiny should they lose to England at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Moyes will be the early favourite should Strachan leave, having resigned from his Sunderland position two and a half weeks ago.

He was linked with the role last season and admitted it was something he could not rule out.

Speaking in October, he said: "It's something I'd never say never to in the future, never say never to managing in Scotland. It's always something which I would definitely keep open.

"But the first thing I'd say is Gordon's doing as best he can with what's available.

“I think that unfortunately because Scotland's my country and I've supported them and followed them but with what's available to Gordon it's very difficult for him to do much more.

“He's trying to get the best out of them. Gordon for me is still the right man.”