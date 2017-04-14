Former Newcastle star Andy Carroll ready to gun down Sunderland

Former Newcastle United hitman Andy Carroll looks set to face Sunderland tomorrow as he bids to increase their relegation woes.

The England striker has returned to fitness and is lined up to replace the injured Michail Antonio in the starting line-up when West Ham United travel to the Stadium of Light.

Antonio’s hamstring injury will keep him out for the rest of the season, but Bilic has options in Carroll and Jonathan Calleri to replace the attacker.

He said: “We will see, we have options despite the injury to Michail. Calleri done really well when he came on against Swansea with his energy and opening spaces for other people, he had some chances, but we will see with Andy.

“He is always a big weapon for us and a threat. Probably, most definitely, we will need them both on Saturday to share the minutes. Who will start, I’ll decide on Saturday.

West Ham picked up a vital win last weekend, beating Swansea City 1-0 to take a big step towards securing their own survival.

The Hammers had slipped increasingly closer to the drop zone after a run of five successive defeats, with the pressure intensifying on Bilic.

But he believes a victory at the Stadium of Light will just about ensure they are playing Premier League football again next season.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said when asked if a victory would mean they were safe.

“It’s a big game, we have won our last big game and this is the second one.

“Every game is big. Sunderland are desperate for a win and it’s a big game for them as well as us and we are looking froward to it to secure or get closer to securing our status in the Premier League.”