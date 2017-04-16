Former Manchester United and Spurs star confirms he held talks with Sunderland over potential move

Dimitar Berbatov has told the Goals on Sunday programme that he held talks with Sunderland over a possible move.

Berbatov has not been in the game since leaving Greek side PAOK last summer, but returned to the UK in the new year and said he hoped to play in the Premier League again.

Then Swansea boss Bob Bradley said he had weighed up a move, and Berbatov himself says the Black Cats were interested.

He said: "I want to play and to be honest, I had a conversation with a couple of managers - even the Sunderland one. But in the end, nothing happened,

“You know when you play for a long time, and I’m still in good shape. I stay in good shape and I’m looking to keep playing.”

Sunderland were known to be in the market for a striker in January, key man Victor Anichebe having suffered from a serious injury.

A move for Leonardo Ulloa failed and left the Black Cats without a plan B at a crucial time.

Anichebe has now returned to fitness and interest in the 36-year-old was clearly not pursued, but Berbatov says he would have been keen on the switch.

He said: "Of course I wanted to play for them.

“At that stage in my life, it’s all about football. To play a little bit more - one more game, one more year, enjoy my teammates, the football, the fans, the pitch. But as I say in the end, nothing came of it. It is what it is."