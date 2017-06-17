Financial blow for Sunderland as they lose Ricky Alvarez court case

Sunderland will be forced to pay Inter Milan in excess of £9 million after they lost a court ruling over the transfer of Ricky Alvarez.

According to reports in Italy, the Court of Arbitration for Sport have ruled in Inter Milan's favour to bring an end to a saga that has rumbled on since 2015.

Sunderland signed Alvarez in 2015 on a year long loan, to be converted into a permanent deal should they stay in the Premier League.

Alvarez missed much of that season through injury and with the Black Cats arguing that meant they could not be expected to sign him, he effectively became a free agent. Alvarez now plays for Sampdoria but Sunderland will have to stump up the fee.

The Argentinian made just 13 appearances for the Black Cats.