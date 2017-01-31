Fans react after Sunderland fail to sign a striker on deadline day

Sunderland fans have been quick to react after the club's attempts to land a striker on deadline day failed.

The Black Cats saw a bid for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa totalling £8million in total rejected by the Foxes, who were adamant they were not selling to a relegation rival.

Sunderland had also enquired about Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez but the Saints insist he is not for sale, although West Bromwich Albion remain keen for the £12million-rated striker.

It leaves Sunderland again relying heavily on top goalscorer Jermain Defoe for the rest of the season.

And fans are not happy. Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

Jake Collinson tweeted "Pass the booze" while @mythicalbadlad had this to say "not surprised" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, AlanSAFC @AlanJWatson tweeted "Relegation a certainty I'd say, I fear for the atmosphere at the game tonight to be honest'"

Chris(t) @ChrisCrampsey added: "Disappointing that there was no plan B. £7.5mil there to be spent."

Nick @NicksSport tweeted: "The club are preparing for the championship" while a slightly more cheerful Carl Morris @Osk86 added "frustrating there was never a plan B or no one else available to bring in!!!Always the same with us..yet still going tonight"

Paul Bywater @bywater_paul said: "Kone will sign and that will be worse than signing no one or if defoe get injured tonight and we have 1 hour to get a forward."

Ross Robson @rossrobson fears the worst tweeting "Relegation confirmed" while Mark Carrick @Carrima said: "Grateful that we're not wasting money on a sub-standard plan B.... but surprised Ulloa was our only plan!"

And finally from Twitter: Andrew Moul @Andrew_Moul said "honestly apathetic. The club doesn't need a striker, it needs new leadership. Overhaul."

Over on our Sunderland AFC Facebook page Martin Ritson said: "Absolutely appalling. Every Sunderland supporter in the world knew that a striker was the number one priority for January.

"We wait until 48 hrs before the window closes then bugger about chasing a player who apparently isn't for sale (and who has a groin injury anyway).

"Relegation is now a formality. My fear is that this time next season we'll be battling to stay in the Championship."

Meanwhile, Paul Ritson added: "We chased a striker who's club made it quite clear they weren't going to sell to us!!

"Utter joke and now we have one striker yet again till the end of the season."