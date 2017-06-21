Fans consortium Fulwell73 pull out of talks to buy Sunderland AFC

A consortium led by Sunderland fans have pulled out of a bid to take over the club.

A statement released by Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner and Ben Turner, who own production company Fulwell73, confirmed their 'dream' to be involved in the ownership of the Black Cats.

Fulwell73

The trio of TV executives were leading a consortium interested in buying out Ellis Short, but their withdrawal because of other commitments now leaves the door open for a German group to try and clinch a deal with the Sunderland owner.

The statement said: “As life-long Sunderland supporters, it would be the fulfillment of a dream to be involved in the ownership of the club, to put it back into the hands of the fans and to give the whole of Wearside a team to be proud of.

"Our club is the biggest in the North East, should be one of the biggest in the country and the Premier League is therefore the only place it belongs.

"We have been so touched and inspired by the reaction from our fellow supporters, who rightly deserve their reputation as the best fans in the world.

"However, due to our other TV and film commitments, now isn't the right time for us to get involved.

"It's where our hearts are and would demand a huge personal commitment, and we wouldn't want to give anything less than our all to the club. We owe that to all the other fans for whom, like us, SAFC is such an integral part of their histories and future.

"Whether it is Mr Short who remains in control or new owners who come in, we will always support the lads and offer any assistance, at any level, in helping to re-establish this great club at the level it deserves to be.‎”