Fan blog: Will Sunderland's summer transfer business prove a hit after years of disappointment?

Over the last several years, Sunderland's transfer woes have stayed a constant in their never ending circle of disarray and disappointment.

From Roberto De Fanti's ever growing shopping list, to the Yann M'Vila saga, the club and it's fans have gone through the mill throughout transfer periods for as long as the mind can think.

For example, a player of Yann M'Vila's quality, you'd have thought, would have been snapped up in an instant for the rumoured 5-8 million pound fee, especially with his willingness to come here, and love affair for the club; surely a match made in heaven?

Apparently not.

For Sunderland's owners it was more about turning the team into a rebirth of Everton's squads from years gone by.

With M'Vila sitting in Heathrow airport awaiting a phone call that would never come, for the club, this epitomised their lack of transfer window quality, again.

Another episode in Sunderland's long set of transfer woes comes from Italian scout/agent Roberto De Fanti, who brought a huge 13 players in during the 2013-14 season, with only one player, Duncan Watmore, being left in the squad for the upcoming 2017-18 Championship campaign.

Players like Cabral, David Moberg Karlsson and El Hadji Ba, who made just one appearance each, came in to try and mix age with young talent to try and surge the Black Cats back up the glory days of Peter Reid.

However, after the anti-climax that followed this season, four of the players left the club, with another eight leaving during the following two seasons.

On the flip side to this, we did manage to gain a striker by the name of Jermaine Defoe, in an outrageous swap deal for a misfiring Jozy Altidore, whom played 42 times for Sunderland, finding the net just once in a league cup fixture against MK Dons.

