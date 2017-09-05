Fan blog: Sunderland MUST ensure minor blip doesn't develop into poor run of form

A minor blip can quickly turn into a poor run of form, and Sunderland need to be wary of this ahead of the visit of Sheffield United.

It's easy to categorise the 3-0 defeat at Barnsley as a 'bad day at the office' and it may well have been just that - but the Black Cats need to respond quickly.

On paper the visit of Sheffield United looks like an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways - a newly-promoted side with a squad that shouldn't really trouble Sunderland too much - but it will be yet another tough test.

Under Chris Wilder, the Blades have become an effective unit who breezed through League One last season.

They haven't spent big money on their return to the Championship but have assembled a squad that has plenty of experience at this level.

And that has shown in their start, with Wilder's side picking up nine points from their first five games in what is a promising start to the season.

It's therefore far from a foregone conclusion that Sunderland will triumph over their South Yorkshire visitors, but they must make sure to avoid defeat.

For a loss at the Stadium of Light this Saturday would consign Sunderland to a third successive league defeat - turning that blip into poor form.

While it's still early days and there is indeed no need to panic, three consecutive defeats at this stage of the season hardly bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

But for now let's think positively, and hope that Sunderland can pick up a second league win of the season this weekend.

