Fan blog: Despite cradling my head in disbelief at Sunderland this season, I'll be back for more come August!

We come to the end of yet another long season and I’m wondering whether or not I should sue the club.

To be honest I don’t think I’d need to employ a 'No win, no fee' organisation to successfully claim 'A Breach Of Promise' after being told I’d be excited and entertained, nor would I have much trouble in lodging a complaint about personal injury due to the weekly sessions of finding out that my sitting room wall is actually harder than my head.

No my friends, I’m seriously considering whether to mount a claim for medical expenses as I now seem to have developed two distinctive hand shaped bald patches across my scalp as a result of cradling my bonce in disbelief at what I was witnessing on a regular basis.

Unfortunately, there is one area where I’d be on dodgy ground if I tried to pursue any legal action and that would be with regard to the owner’s statement that we would never face another relegation battle.

He was right because if you are in a battle you fight, and I know I’m not alone in thinking that some of our 'warriors' were prepared to hide behind the barricades while others took up the challenge.

If a player isn’t good enough then all we can ask is that he gives his all but if the problem is one of having the skill but not caring then that’s unforgivable.

Those comments may seem a bit harsh but I’m not apologetic in any way because as far as I’m concerned there’s a group of players in this current squad who should have sat in the stand while the crowd did a lap of honour.

Fortunately, they’ll be shipped out so I’ll definitely be back for more in August.