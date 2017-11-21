FAN BLOG: Chris Coleman’s Sunderland appointment brings optimism, hope if you like

So, Chris Coleman is the next manager to step through the revolving door at the Stadium of Light.

Coleman has come across very charismatic during his spells in front of the media and brings with him the one thing that has been missing from the last two appointments.

Positivity!

Coleman is a man who is very confident in his own abilities, taking the Wales national team to the semi-finals at the Euro 2016, losing to a Ronaldo-inspired Portugal.

However, management in club football is a different unforgiving monster, and in the Championship even more so.

His first priority is to banish the negativity around the place, and from the players who have simply forgot what it feels like to win a game and more importantly, secure three points.

Getting the right mind set is key to turning around Sunderland’s faltering season.

The quality in the squad is there for all to see, but the fluidity isn’t.

Too many goals given away far too easily which is a major concern, with the occasional defending sometimes not out of place in the junior leagues.

The doom and gloom of Moyes has long gone, while Grayson’s appointment was probably a job too far for him.

Our basement position means the only way is surely up with Coleman at the helm.

The turnaround might not be instant, but with Coleman’s appointment brings optimism, hope if you like.