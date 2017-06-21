Fabio Borini's agent opens up about his client's future and form for Sunderland

Fabio Borini's form for relegated Sunderland was hampered by injuries and being played out of position insists his agent, who admits the forward is likely to leave.

The 26-year-old is expected to depart Wearside this summer and his agent - and former director of football at Sunderland - Roberto De Fanti has been speaking about his client's future.

There is strong interest from Scottish giants Celtic, while Serie A side Lazio have also been linked along with AC Milan.

Ahead of the Sunderland squad returning to training next week, Borini's future remains up in the air with De Fanti confirming there are currently no negotiations taking place.

But the transfer window doesn't close until the end of August and there remains plenty of time for Borini to leave for pastures new.

"There are no negotiations underway, only a few calls of interest. It's still early," De Fanti told a radio station in Italy.

"Value? The figures are set by the club, he has a two-year contract.

"After relegation Sunderland should facilitate the disposal of the player."

The former Roma and Parma striker is reported to favour a move back to Italy but - as yet - there have been no formal offers for his services.

Borini missed the bulk of the opening three months of last season with a thigh injury and only scored twice in 26 appearances as the Black Cats suffered relegation.

"The last season? A difficult year for both the club and for the player who was injured immediately," added De Fanti.

"He'd been out and when he returned he often played out of position. In such situations, the price of the players are lowered.

"This is the first season that went wrong, until two years ago he was also summoned by [Antonio] Conte.

"His strength is that he can play in all the roles of the attack, can make even the centre-forward."

When asked about interest from Italian giants Lazio, he added: "It's nice to hear that there is esteem for him by [Simone] Inzaghi and he would absolutely take account of any chance to return to Italy.

"Few goals? It is not a striker, is a player who gives his best when he has a role alongside striker.

"In almost all the teams in which it was always he went into double figures."

* For the latest Sunderland AFC news follow our live blog here: