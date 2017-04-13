FA dismiss Sunderland appeal after Seb Larsson sent off against Manchester United

The FA have rejected Sunderland's appeal against the red card shown to Seb Larsson during the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Larsson was dismissed for serious foul play with the Black Cats trailing by a goal in the first half, Craig Pawson deciding that his late challenge on Ander Herrera was worthy of a straight red.

The Swede now misses the games against West Ham United, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth.

The decision was met with widespread derision and bemusement, pundits lining up to criticise the call.

Victor Anichebe also felt the red was harsh, saying: "At the time, I was right there and I didn’t think it was a sending off, I think it was more Herrera’s scream made it a lot worse than it was. But that’s the game, decisions go against you, I’m not going to stand here and blame the ref or anything."

An FA statement read: "An Independent Regulatory Commission has rejected a wrongful dismissal claim from Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson.

"The midfielder was dismissed for serious foul play during the Black Cats' Premier League fixture against Manchester United on 9 April 2017.

"Larsson's three-match suspension remains in place."