FA Cup Team news: Jermain Defoe leads the line for strong Sunderland line-up

David Moyes has named a strong side for the FA Cup third round tie with Burnley, as Jermain Defoe leads the line.

John O'Shea is rested but the Black Cats are otherwise at full strength as Moyes looks to banish the memories of the 4-1 hammering at Turf Moor a week ago.

Jason Denayer returns to the side and looks set to play alongside Papy Djilibodji at the heart of defence.

Javier Manquillo replaces Didier Ndong in the only other change from the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Joel Asoro returns from a bout of tonsillitis to take a place on the bench.

Joey Barton makes his second debut for Burnley who have also named a strong side.

Sunderland: Mannone, Manquillo, Denayer, Djilibodji, Van Aanholt; Love, Larsson, Januzaj, Borini, Rodwell; Defoe

Subs: Mika, Maja, Asoro, O'Shea, Robson, Embleton, Honeyman

Burnley: Pope, Darikwa, Keane, Tarkowski, Ward; Barton, Defour, Gudmundsson, Arfield; Vokes, Gray

Subs: Lowton, Kightly, Mee, Barnes, Robinson, Mee, Hendrick