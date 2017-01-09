FA Cup fourth round: Sunderland v Fleetwood or Bristol City, if Black Cats can KO Burnley

Sunderland will have a home tie in the FA Cup fourth round draw, providing they can get past Burnley next Tuesday.

The winners of next Turesday's replay will play host to either Sky Bet Championship outfit Bristol City or League One team Fleetwood Town.

Those clubs also must replay next week after Fleetwood held the Robins to a goalless draw at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Should David Moyes's side sneak through, whoever they meet is hardly a tie to set the pulses racing - but it also represents a great opportunity to reach the fifth round.

Bristol City halted a run of six consecutive defeats on Saturday against the Cod Army.

The Robins, managed by Lee Johnson, are 18th in the Championship, with eight wins in 25 league matches. They have a Sunderland defender in their squad though Adam Matthews is out with a hamstring problem at present.

Uwe Rosler has Fleetwood in sixth place in League One, his team having won 11 times in the third tier, while they are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions..

There were few openings at Ashton Gate, City keeper Frank Fielding making a fine save to deny David Ball while Fleetwood's Alex Cairns saved from Korey Smith and Lee Tomlin.

Middlesbrough received a home draw against League Two Accrington while Newcastle United will go to Oxford if they can beat Championship rivals Birmingham in next week's replay.

There were few ties to whet the appetite, the pick of the matches being the last one to come out of the hat, Crystal Palace v Manchester City, while Arsenal could face a trip to Southamptin, should the Saints win their replay against Norwich City

FOURTH ROUND DRAW