Exclusive: Ex-Leeds boss Garry Monk open to Sunderland offer

Sunderland are set to hold talks with managerial candidate Garry Monk - and the Echo understands he would seriously consider an offer.

Monk is out of work after resigning from Leeds United earlier this summer.

In an Echo poll last week, he was the overriding favourite among Sunderland fans to get the post vacated by David Moyes, scooping 47 per cent of the vote.

Chief executive Martin Bain is ramping up his search for a new boss ahead of their first season outside of the top flight in a decade.

And while Monk hasn't been short of approaches since he left Elland Road, including being heavily linked with fellow relegated North East side Middlesbrough, the Echo has learned that he is open to an offer from the Black Cats.