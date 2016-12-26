Ex-Sunderland target Yann M'Vila signs new deal with Rubin Kazan

Yann M'Vila has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Russian side Rubin Kazan.

The 26-year-old had been set to re-join Sunderland on a permanent three-and-a-half-year contract when his Rubin Kazan deal expires next month.

But M'Vila's representatives told the club in early December that he no longer wanted to return to Wearside and the French midfielder has now signed a new deal to stay with the Russian side.

Ilgiz Fakhriev, general director of FC Rubin, said: "We are pleased that the complex negotiations on the extension of the agreement with Yann finally successfully concluded.

"M'Vila - one of the leading players in his position, the interest in the midfielder was shown by many European clubs, so we are pleased to announce that Yann stays with us for a minimum of three and a half years.

"One of the key points was that M'Vila himself expressed interest in continuing his career in Kazan."

Sunderland officials had been in negotiations with the Russian side all summer over the permanent transfer of fan favourite M’Vila, who starred on loan last season at the Stadium of Light.

But any hopes of landing him were thwarted by cash-rich Rubin Kazan’s refusal to go any lower than their £8.5million asking price for a player who had just a few months left on his deal.

As a result, a pre-contract agreement was then agreed between M’Vila and the Black Cats for the midfielder to join in January, as reported by the Echo.

But M'Vila then had a change of heart over returning to Sunderland.

Chief executive Martin Bain held talks with manager David Moyes and it was agreed not to enforce the contract, with Bain adding: "Any player that we bring to Sunderland Football Club must be wholly committed."