Ex-Sunderland target looking to make his mark with Championship rivals Nottingham Forest

Jason Cummings was a summer transfer target of former Sunderland boss David Moyes - but now he is looking to make his mark at Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Forest moved quickly to seal the promising young striker on a three-year deal with Cummings moving from Scottish side Hibernian for a fee believed to be in excess of £1million.

With Sunderland still without a new boss four weeks on from Moyes resigning, the appointment of a new manager is on hold while owner Ellis Short conducts takeover talks with interested parties.

It also means Sunderland's transfer business is on hold too until a new boss is in place, with Cummings one of those players Moyes had earmarked for a summer switch to Wearside having impressed the Scot when he scouted him.

With so much uncertainty at the Stadium of Light, Cummings will instead line up for Championship rivals Forest next season after they survived on the final day of the season.

And he is looking to make his mark.

Cummings said: "I have heard a few things from a few of my friends, who have come down here to play, about English football but obviously I have never played in England so it is all new to me.

"I think I will adapt to it – the goals don't move, as they say. I'm not coming here to just walk into the team.

"I have come here to learn as I will be playing with, and against, a lot better players so I am still at the learning stages and, with the gaffer here, I will only get better."

Cummings scored 23 goals in 39 appearances last season for Hibs, his impressive strike rate catching the eye of Forest boss Mark Warburton.

Reflecting on his switch to the City Ground, Cummings said: "It is a massive club and a great opportunity for me.

"Obviously I am gutted to leave Hibs as I enjoyed my time there but I just feel it is the right time to move on and further my career.

"It is a massive club and I played against the manager's team a couple of years ago and I like the way they played.

"I had a couple of mates in his team then and they only said good things about him so I am looking forward to playing under him.

"I want to play football and score goals and the way that the manager's teams play, they normally create a lot of chances so I feel that I am in the right team to create chances and hopefully I can get a few goals."