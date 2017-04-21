Ex-Sunderland striker hits out at the lack of black managers - and claims he can’t even get an interview

Former Sunderland striker Dwight Yorke has criticised the lack of black managers in football - and claims he can’t even get an interview.

The 45-year-old, who spent three seasons on Wearside, has been unable to land a job in management despite doing his coaching badges.

Grimsby Town recently sacked Marcus Bignot to leave Brighton’s Chris Hughton - who has just won promotion to the Premier League - and Carlisle’s Keith Curle as the only managers from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the top four divisions.

Yorke said: “If it’s not because of the colour of our skin then tell me what it is? I’m speaking out about it. Be fair. At least give us an interview.

“Football is a global sport and black players have contributed to the global sport for a number of years.

“Look to the Premier League. Are there any black managers? Look at the Italian league? Are there any black managers? The list goes on.

“People like myself, who have good credibility in the game and played at the very top level, you’d think would get a job or at least be given an interview, but you’re not even getting an interview.

“I see managers with my own eyes walking out of jobs and then walking into jobs, getting sacked and then walking back into another job... yet we can’t even get an interview. I see that as not being fair,” he told the BBC.