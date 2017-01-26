Ex-Sunderland star lands new coaching role

Former Sunderland defender Gary Bennett has landed a new role as coach at Bishop Auckland Football Club.

Manchester-born Bennett spent 11 years at Sunderland and is fifth on the club's all-time appearance list, playing 443 games and scoring 26 goals after arriving in 1984.

Bennett will take weekly training sessions at Bishop Auckland Football Club and keep his other commitments, including his role as co-commentator for Sunderland matches on BBC Radio Newcastle.

The 55-year-old will work alongside manager Steve Riley at the Northern League club.

Nick Postma, chairman of Bishop Auckland Football Club, said: "Gary’s son Andre plays for the club and he does a lot in the area so we knew he was around.

"We are aware of his professionalism and the high standards so we’re keen to see what he can do.

"He has a lot of experience through his career as a professional footballer and he is involved in coaching through his academy and coaching at the university.

"He also brings high standards on and off the pitch which is the type of coaching we are looking for as we are wanting to reach a higher level of football."

Bennett was voted Sunderland’s Player of the Season in 1994.