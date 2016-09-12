Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United keeper backs Jordan Pickford to rise to the challenge

Homegrown keeper Jordan Pickford will rise to the challenge of the number one gloves at Sunderland, says veteran stopper Steve Harper.

Promising England Under-21 keeper Pickford looks set for a lengthy run in the side after first-choice Vito Mannone injured his elbow in training last month.

With ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Mannone out for three months with ligament damage, Sunderland swooped to sign Portugese keeper Mika on a two-year deal from Boavista to provide competition to Pickford.

Washington-born Pickford will start against Everton tonight at the Stadium of Light (kick-off 8pm).

The youngster had a chequered start to his first top-flight game this season – a 1-1 draw at Southampton – in which he failed to hold a shot for Saints’ late equaliser, but he had previously kept his team in the game.

And 41-year-old Harper, who was at Sunderland for the first six months of 2016 under former boss Sam Allardyce, reckons the 22-year-old can shine as the Black Cats bid to put a challenging start to the season behind them.

He said: “Jordan has a fantastic attitude to go with his undoubted talent.

“He’s a very driven young man, a very talented goalkeeper bursting with ambition and I think he will approach this situation as being a fantastic opportunity for him.

“He’s ready for it – in fact, he was even a little bit frustrated in the time I was there earlier this year because he’s hungry for first-team football.”

Pickford made his first start of the season for Sunderland in the 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town before helping his side to a point on the south coast in their last league outing.

And Harper – who was Shay Given’s understudy at Newcastle United for more than a decade – believes it is clear Pickford is ready to step up to the number one spot.

“Jordan’s had good experience on loan at a lot of clubs over the years and especially at Preston last season,” he said.

“And with him being in the England set-up since his mid-teens, that obviously given a boost to him as well.

“He’s champing at the bit for first-team football and this is a perfect opportunity for him.”

Harper’s only really concern for Pickford is the fact that he will be coming into a side clearly in flux under David Moyes.

Injuries, departures and new signings mean Pickford will be faced with a defence in front of him subject to change and experimentation in the weeks ahead.

“It’s unfortunate that the back four is a very new back four,” admitted Harper. “It means Jordan might be a little bit busier from the start than he’d expected to be.

“If he‘d had a settled back four it would have made his job a little bit easier, but Jordan is good enough now to improve the side and he can only benefit from being in the first-team week in, week out.”

* Steve Harper was speaking to the Echo at Martin Scott’s Improtech Elite Soccer Summer Residential Camp at Slaley Hall