Ex-Rangers boss Ally McCoist admits he wants Sunderland manager job

Ally McCoist has revealed he is interested in becoming Sunderland's new manager.

The former Rangers boss is one of the frontrunners to replace Simon Grayson in the Stadium of Light hotseat.

The 55-year-old had a two-year spell at the club early in his playing days and says the Black Cats remain close to his heart.

When asked if he was interested in the Sunderland job, McCoist said: "Of course. Why would you not?

"Sunderland is a fantastic club, a brilliant club. It's a place very close to my heart, I've had season tickets there since I left, at Roker Park and the Stadium of Light.

"I've shared my concerns. The North East for football in particular is arguably one of THE places in the United Kingdom. But I just feel the Sunderland fans for the first time I can remember, have clearly lost a little bit of heart and a little bit of belief.

"Their numbers are kind of dwindling so it's massively important Sunderland get the right man.

McCoist is third favourite with most bookmakers, behind Paul Heckingbottom and Michael O'Neill, and reports have suggested that chief executive Martin Bain is keen to link up again with the man he worked closely alongside at Rangers.

McCoist was coy about whether there had been an approach, but added on Talksport: "It would be a great job. You would hope there's only one way they could go."