"Everything about Sunderland is rotten to the core" - fans react on Twitter to Nottingham Forest defeat

Sunderland slumped to another home defeat as their awful start to life in the Championship continued.

A late goal by former Black Cat Daryl Murphy saw Nottingham Forest claim a 1-0 win, and Sunderland fans reacted on twitter to the result.

Here's the pick of some of the tweets:

@waldron1994 : Everything about the club at the minute is rotten to the core. #safc

@JTaylor_: How do you get rid of your clubs owners? Asking for a mate... #SAFC

@Irvsays: Genuinely concerned as to where @SunderlandAFC are headed. #safc

@OscarBrownsword: Not one person angry coming back over the bridge after that. Apathy has well and truly set in now. #SAFC

@JonnyW1969: It'll be derbies with South Shields at this rate. Sort it out SAFC

@kylesafc4life: much better today.. 1 silly pass and it costs up.. #chinup dust ourselves down and look forward to saturday..

@michaeltrotter7: Not his fault, but as soon as we realised Simon Grayson was the best manager we could get we should've closed the doors and packed in #safc